JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 50 points despite weak global cues

Catch all the market live updates here. Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel among 37 companies set to announce quarterly results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Tata Motors

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BSE-1
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty was trading 50 odd points higher at 11,840 levels at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian markets today. This comes despite a weak set of global cues. Apart from this, corporate results will remain the key trigger for the Indian markets.

Meanwhile, in a big positive for India, MSCI will implement changes in Foreign Ownership Limits in the MSCI Global Indexes containing Indian securities coinciding with the November 20202 Semi-Annual index review.

Results today

A total of 37 companies including Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Amara Raja Batteries are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today.

Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's losses to shrink and revenue rise on year-on-year basis, helped by firm subscriber addition and ARPU rise in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is seen reporting muted numbers in year-on-year terms, largely due to fall in JLR volume.

Global cues
 
US indices fell sharply to open the week’s trading, as anxiety over new record daily COVID-19 cases in the United States, Russia and France weighed on investor appetite. The Dow fell 2.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.86 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.64 per cent.

Asian markets also declined on Tuesday. Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s main index also slid half a per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh