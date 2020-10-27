- What makes managing debt funds a challenge for mutual funds industry
- Aurobindo Pharma to sell US-based Natrol for about Rs 4,048 crore
- Oil prices slip as worries mount over rising Covid cases in US, Europe
- Concerns over US fiscal stimulus, Covid-19 surge roil global markets
- Libya reopens last of its major oil fields in another blow to OPEC+
- IRFC files papers with Sebi to float IPO of over 1.78 bn shares
- Hulst B V, promoter of Coforge, sells shares worth over Rs 878 crore
- Paytm Money launches ETFs, aims investment by 100,000 users in 12-18 months
- Divestment of US subsidiary to leave Aurobindo Pharma cash positive
- Regaining investors confidence remains an uphill task for YES Bank
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 50 points despite weak global cues
Catch all the market live updates here. Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel among 37 companies set to announce quarterly results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Tata Motors
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty was trading 50 odd points higher at 11,840 levels at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian markets today. This comes despite a weak set of global cues. Apart from this, corporate results will remain the key trigger for the Indian markets.
Meanwhile, in a big positive for India, MSCI will implement changes in Foreign Ownership Limits in the MSCI Global Indexes containing Indian securities coinciding with the November 20202 Semi-Annual index review.
Results today
A total of 37 companies including Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Amara Raja Batteries are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings today.
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's losses to shrink and revenue rise on year-on-year basis, helped by firm subscriber addition and ARPU rise in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is seen reporting muted numbers in year-on-year terms, largely due to fall in JLR volume.
Global cues
US indices fell sharply to open the week’s trading, as anxiety over new record daily COVID-19 cases in the United States, Russia and France weighed on investor appetite. The Dow fell 2.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.86 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.64 per cent.
Asian markets also declined on Tuesday. Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong’s main index also slid half a per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More