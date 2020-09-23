JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open flat; Tata Group stocks, RIL in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are expected to open flat today, tracking mixed cues from the Asian indices. Investors should also brace themselves for volatility today due to the scheduled expiry of monthly derivative contracts tomorrow. Besides, easing of tensions between India and China might provide investors some relief.

Tata Group stocks are expected to be in focus in today's session after the SP group, owned by the billionaire Mistry family, yesterday told the Supreme Court that it would exit Tata Sons, provided an early, fair, and equitable solution was reached.

Reliance Industries' stock will also trade actively after the company announced that KKR will invest Rs 5,500 crore for 1.28 per cent stake in Reliance Retail.

Global cues

In overnight trade, Wall Street stocks rebounded, led by a 5.7per cent jump in Amazon. The Dow Jones rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.7 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s markets reopened after a two-day public holiday and were trading half a per cent lower. Korea's Kospi was also down half a per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat. Meanwhile, Australia rose 1 per cent in early trading.

