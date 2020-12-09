JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices set to open higher on firm global cues

LIVE Market updates: ICICI Bank will offload 2.21 per cent stake in ICICI Securities through the offer for sale route today and tomorrow

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
Market live updates: The SGX Nifty was trading 36 points up at 13,458 levels, at 7:30 am, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets today, on the back of firm global cues.

Financials and bank stocks will once again be in focus as the the Supreme Court will continue its hearing in the interest waiver case today. 

Market participants will also track newsflow on the Covid and vaccine front, the Rupee's trajectory and foreign fund flow. 

ICICI Bank will offload 2.21 per cent stake in ICICI Securities through the offer for sale route today and tomorrow in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

Global cues

Asian markets rose on Wednesday. Australian ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei rose over 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s main index also gained 0.8 per cent.

On Wall Street, stocks notched new record levels overnight at the S&P and Nasdaq, boosted by gains in the healthcare sector on the back of positive vaccine news and seeming progress on US stimulus talks. The Dow rose 0.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.5 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

