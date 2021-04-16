JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Flat-to-positive start on cards for indices; Wipro in focus

LIVE market updates: Mindtree, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, MMTC, and AAR Commercial Company are scheduled to release quarterly numbers today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE stock market updates: The Indian markets look set to begin Friday's session on a flat note with the SGX Nifty trading 6 points up at 14,626, at 7:30 AM. Meanwhile, another record spike in daily Covid-19 cases in India, corporate results, and global cues will be the other top factors influencing the market movement.

Earnings today
Mindtree, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, MMTC, and AAR Commercial Company are scheduled to release quarterly numbers today.

Global cues
In the overnight session, on Wall Street, surprisingly robust economic data helped propel US indexes to records. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.11 per cent. The Nasdaq added 1.31 per cent.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes declined. The 10-year US Treasury note slid below 1.6 per cent to yield 1.563 per cent in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

Asian stocks fluctuated in early trade Friday. Hang Seng was last up 0.36 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 was down 0.1 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

