JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Century Plyboards rallies 24% in 3 days; stock nears record high
Business Standard

PVR, Inox Leisure hit seven-month low; tank up to 28% in a month

Delhi, along with Maharashtra, is among the top two markets for theatrical business

Topics
PVR | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Coronavirus, PVR Cinemas, Theatres
PVR Cinemas employees wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits sanitize a cinema hall, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at PVR ICON, DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi on Friday.

Shares of multiplex operators like PVR and Inox Leisure continued to remain under pressure, hitting seven-month lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced sweeping restrictions in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the city.

Among individual stocks, PVR slipped 3 per cent to Rs 1,030, while Inox Leisure dipped 2.5 per cent to Rs 248.45 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. Both these stocks are trading at their lowest level since September 2020. In the past one month, PVR (down 28%) and Inox Leisure (down 25.2%) have underperformed the S&P BSE Sensex, which fell 3 per cent during the period.

As per new guidelines by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, cinema halls are allowed to operate at 30 per cent occupancy compared to 50 per cent earlier. During the Covid-19 curfew in Delhi over the weekend, shopping malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will remain shut till further orders, while cinema theatres will be allowed to screen movies with 30 per cent of their seating capacities on weekdays.

Earlier, this month, the Maharashtra government had ordered shutting down of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for public access until further notice to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control.

This is a negative development as multiplexes register higher footfalls on weekends. With restricted timings and occupancy, analysts expect deferral of release dates of movies in April, thereby pushing the recovery expectations further. Cash burn would also increase with less/no content release.

Delhi, along with Maharashtra, is among the top two markets for theatrical business. ICICI Securities believes that restrictions in both markets rule out any new Hindi releases this month or till there is more clarity on reopening with higher occupancy.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 10:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.