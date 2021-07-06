- Markets extend gains for the second day; RIL, HDFC duo lead charge
- India Pesticides shares jump 16% to close at Rs 343.2 on listing day
- Sebi reduces time period for filing an application to obtain NOC
- OPEC oil alliance in standoff between Saudi Arabia and UAE
- Multiple growth triggers in place for shares of packaging firms
- Investors' wealth jumps Rs 2.19 trillion in two days of market rally
- Product mix, margin concerns in the near term for Avenue Supermarts
- Sebi announces new rules to make bourses pay for technical glitches
- UTI Officers' Association moves top court in 26% stake sale case
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a weak start for indices; OMCs in focus
LIVE market: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will be in the spotlight in today's trade amid the oil price surge
LIVE market updates: Early trends on the SGX Nifty indicated a weak start for the domestic benchmark indices on Tuesday. Fear of inflationary pressures due to higher energy costs might keep the indices under pressure after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will be in the spotlight in today's trade amid the oil price surge, although investors will also track other stock-specific developments as well as Covid and monsoon-related updates.
Global cues
Asian stocks were steady early Tuesday as traders weighed the jump in crude oil prices. South Korea's Kospi traded half a per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.33 per cent and Australia's ASX200 gained 0.22 per cent. US stocks and Treasury markets were closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent trading around two-and-half-year highs, at $77.11 a barrel, up 1.2 per cent, after OPEC+ ministers abandoned the talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rebuffed a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs.
(with inputs from Reuters)
