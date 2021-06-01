- ITC Q4 preview: Analysts see high single-digit revenue growth; PAT may dip
- Better petchem prospects, low-cost Jio smartphone launch push RIL stock
- Strong growth prospects drive Divi's Laboratories earnings upgrades
- Trading volumes likely to be hit as 75% peak margin kicks in today
- Nifty makes new record, Sensex near fresh peak; RIL rises over 3%
- Sebi relaxes compliance requirements for VCs, AIFs amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Indian equity markets hit new highs to rub shoulders with developed ones
- Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal buys firm's shares for fifth time in May
- Investors didn't sell in May as Sensex posted biggest monthly gains of 2021
- Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3.93 trillion in four days amid strong rally
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; ITC Q4 results today
Analysts expect ITC to post high single-digit revenue growth on a early basis during the quarter under review, although the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to fall
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look poised to begin the month of June on a firm note, amid mixed global cues. A better-than-expected GDP print and slowing daily Covid cases are expected to provide further support to investor sentiment in today's session.
Besides, the market participants would also keep a close watch on auto sales figures and manufacturing PMI data to be released later today. India Inc is also entering the last leg of earnings season which may induce stock-specific volatility.
Results today
A total of 17 companies, including ITC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Gas, and Radico Khaitan are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Analysts expect ITC to post high single-digit revenue growth on a early basis during the quarter under review, although the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to fall. READ MORE
Global cues
Asian stocks were mixed early Tuesday as traders await gauges of manufacturing activity and key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the economic outlook. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.3 per cent and Australia's ASX200 fell half a per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.26 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was ruling 0.8 per cent higher. The US financial markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
