MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; ITC Q4 results today

LIVE market: Analysts expect ITC to post high single-digit revenue growth on a early basis during the quarter under review, although the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to fall

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look poised to begin the month of June on a firm note, amid mixed global cues. A better-than-expected GDP print and slowing daily Covid cases are expected to provide further support to investor sentiment in today's session.

Besides, the market participants would also keep a close watch on auto sales figures and manufacturing PMI data to be released later today. India Inc is also entering the last leg of earnings season which may induce stock-specific volatility.

Results today

A total of 17 companies, including ITC, Balrampur Chini Mills, Gujarat Gas, and Radico Khaitan are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.

Analysts expect ITC to post high single-digit revenue growth on a early basis during the quarter under review, although the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to fall. READ MORE
Global cues

Asian stocks were mixed early Tuesday as traders await gauges of manufacturing activity and key American jobs data later in the week to help assess the economic outlook. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.3 per cent and Australia's ASX200 fell half a per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.26 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was ruling 0.8 per cent higher. The US financial markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

