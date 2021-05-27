JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty above 15,300; BPCL gains 3%

A total of 93 companies, including Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, and Cadila Healthcare, are set to release their quarterly earnings today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: markets, sgx nifty, bpcl, tcs, cummins india, karnataka bank
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices may witness a flat-to-positive open on Thursday, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, amid weakness among Asian indices. Besides, the May series F&O expiry today could inject volatility into the session.

Apart from these, investors will also track Covid-related updates, corporate results, and stock-specific action for further direction.

Results today

A total of 93 companies, including Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, IRB Infrastructure Developers, 63 Moons Technologies, Borosil, Dixon Technologies, Page Industries, and Wockhardt are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. The Dow Jones rose 0.01 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.

The trend was weak among Asian stocks early Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.84 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, while Australia's ASX200 was flat.

(with inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh