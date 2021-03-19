- US bond yield spike, rising Covid-19 cases in India drag indices
- Sebi bars Profit Money Advisor, its proprietor from securities market
- Demand recovery to drive L&T Technology's FY22 show as ERD companies rise
- Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 8 trillion in 5 days of market plunge
- Market Wrap, March 18: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Sebi amends qualification norms for portfolio managers, advisers, analysts
- Bandhan Bank: Concerns on MFI portfolio an overhang
- Be prepared for a volatile phase as risks to markets on a rise: Analysts
- Nifty IT index slips over 4% on profit booking; Infosys, HCL Tech tank 5%
- ITC trades higher for fourth straight day, gains 8% from Monday's low
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open gap-down; Easy Trip Planners to list today
LIVE market: Yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754 per cent
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are set to extend the subdued trend to Friday amid weak global cues, a spike in US bond yields, and rising Covid cases in India. The SGX Nifty traded 92 points down at 14,503, at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-down start to the session.
New listing
Shares of Easy Trip Planners will list on the bourses today. The company's IPO was subscribed 159 times. The scrip was quoting in the grey market at a 70 per cent premium, as per unlisted market watchers.(with inputs from Reuters)
Global cues
Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months. Having plunged 7 per cent overnight, and Brent crude futures were down another 38 cents at $62.90 a barrel.
Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.7 per cent and South Korea 1 per cent in Friday's early deals. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 0.5 per cent as yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 3 per cent.
