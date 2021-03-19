JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open gap-down; Easy Trip Planners to list today

LIVE market: Yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754 per cent

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are set to extend the subdued trend to Friday amid weak global cues, a spike in US bond yields, and rising Covid cases in India. The SGX Nifty traded 92 points down at 14,503, at 7:30 AM, indicating a gap-down start to the session. 

New listing

Shares of Easy Trip Planners will list on the bourses today. The company's IPO was subscribed 159 times. The scrip was quoting in the grey market at a 70 per cent premium, as per unlisted market watchers.

Global cues

Asian share markets eased on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment toward richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months. Having plunged 7 per cent overnight, and Brent crude futures were down another 38 cents at $62.90 a barrel.

Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.7 per cent and South Korea 1 per cent in Friday's early deals. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed with a fall of 0.5 per cent as yields on US 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 3 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)

