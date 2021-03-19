Stelis Biopharma raises $195 mn for vaccination unit, contract business

-
ALSO READ
Strides dips 6% from high on profit booking as Aditya Puri joins as advisor
Strides Pharma to spin off biopharma biz, start vaccines with global player
Ambassadors of 100 countries to visit Serum Institute, Gennova Biopharma
Web Werks raises $150 mn from Iron Mountain to fuel India expansion
LIVE: Misinformation campaign underway against agri reforms, says PM Modi
-
Stelis Biopharma, an arm of Strides, has raised $195 million in Series B and Series C rounds at a valuation of $350 million.
The company will use the money to scale up its vaccine unit in Bengaluru to cater to multiple vaccine types including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA. The unit will manufacture up to 800 million doses of vaccines annually, including Covid-19 vaccines. The company will also use the money for its contract manufacturing business, including ramping up a process development lab, other technical capabilities and debt servicing.
The Series B round was led by the family office of promoters and Series C funding by TPG Growth, followed by other long-term investors namely, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar family.
“Stelis is now getting into its growth phase and is witnessing strong customer traction for its CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) offerings including vaccines. We are confident to build a sustainable business and deliver significant value for our shareholders,” said Arun Kumar, founder of Strides Group.
Strides is planning to demerge and list its biopharma business under Stelis on a standalone basis.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU