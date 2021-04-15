JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a gap-up start; Infosys in focus

LIVE market: Infosys posted a 17.5 per cent jump in net profit for the March quarter on a YoY basis, even though it was down 2.3 per cent sequentially

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to open Thursday's session with a gap-up as they resume trading after a day's break. However, mixed cues from the Asian markets and another record surge in daily Covid-19 cases might dampen investor sentiment.

Besides, corporate results will be the other major trigger for investors today, who will also track other stock-specific developments, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory. Moreover, the weekly options expiry might keep the session volatile.

Results today

Wipro, Blue Blends (India), Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom and Tinplate Company of India are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Analysts expect Wipro to post steady growth, driven by a ramp-up in deals and continued momentum in Consumer, Technology and Healthcare verticals. However, margins are likely to contract sequentially largely due to wage inflation. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with Dow Jones rising 0.16 per cent; the S&P 500 losing 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.99 per cent.

Asian equities were mixed in early deals on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 was flat, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7 per cent.

In commodities, oil gave back some of the gains from Wednesday when it climbed nearly 5 per cent on signs of increasing crude demand. Brent crude was off 40 cents at $66.18 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

