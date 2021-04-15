- Weak product cycle could lead to further market share loss for Maruti
- Change in tax structure prompted India Inc to favour buybacks again in FY21
- Half the PMS schemes trail Nifty 50 in FY21, clutchful offer 100% returns
- Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
- Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
- Fundraising through public issues more than doubled in fiscal 2021
- Private Banks Q4 preview: Rise in bond yields may dent income; NPA nos eyed
- FII flow into Indian equities likely to moderate in FY22: Analysts
- World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease with inflation fears
- AIFs seek co-investment vehicles to allow bespoke deals for key investors
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a gap-up start; Infosys in focus
LIVE market: Infosys posted a 17.5 per cent jump in net profit for the March quarter on a YoY basis, even though it was down 2.3 per cent sequentially
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Infosys
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets look set to open Thursday's session with a gap-up as they resume trading after a day's break. However, mixed cues from the Asian markets and another record surge in daily Covid-19 cases might dampen investor sentiment.
Besides, corporate results will be the other major trigger for investors today, who will also track other stock-specific developments, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory. Moreover, the weekly options expiry might keep the session volatile.
Results today
Wipro, Blue Blends (India), Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom and Tinplate Company of India are scheduled to announce their quarterly numbers on Thursday.
Analysts expect Wipro to post steady growth, driven by a ramp-up in deals and continued momentum in Consumer, Technology and Healthcare verticals. However, margins are likely to contract sequentially largely due to wage inflation. READ MORE
(with inputs from Reuters)
Global cues
Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with Dow Jones rising 0.16 per cent; the S&P 500 losing 0.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.99 per cent.
Asian equities were mixed in early deals on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.2 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 was flat, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.7 per cent.
In commodities, oil gave back some of the gains from Wednesday when it climbed nearly 5 per cent on signs of increasing crude demand. Brent crude was off 40 cents at $66.18 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More