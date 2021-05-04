MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative start for indices

- Sebi vets stake control in Zomato's IPO papers
SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative start for indices
A total of 20 companies, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Pipes, DCM Shriram, IIFL Securities, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and RBL Bank are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
LIVE market updates: The SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative start for the Indian markets on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Updates on Covid-19 and the vaccination drive will continue to be the main triggers for the Indian markets today.
India, for the third day in a row, reported a decline in fresh cases, but still logged 355,828 fresh cases, on Monday. With this, the cumulative caseload stands at 20.2 million, Worldometer showed this morning.
Besides, global cues, corporate results, and stock-specific developments will also be keenly tracked by market participants.
Results today
A total of 20 companies, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Pipes, DCM Shriram, IIFL Securities, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and RBL Bank are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes ended higher on Monday amid a largely upbeat earnings season, while the Nasdaq came under pressure from declines in some high-flying growth stocks, as the rotation into cyclical and "economy reopening" stocks continued.
The Dow rose 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.48 per cent.
Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday. South Korean shares were flat while Australia ASX200 rose a modest 0.2 per cent. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays.
(with inputs from Reuters)
