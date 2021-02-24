- Asian stocks open lower on rising interest rates, inflation fears
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates gap-up open; Tata Consumer in focus
Tata Consumer Products will replace Gail India in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, with effect from March 31
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Tata Consumer Products
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are poised to open with strength on Wednesday, as suggested by the SGX Nifty, which traded 127 points up at 14,841, at 7:30 AM. Although, weakness among Asian indices early Wednesday might cap the gains.
Among individual stocks, Tata Consumer Products will replace Gail India in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The change will take effect on March 31. The move is expected to result in passive inflows of $89 million in Tata Consumer. Gail, on the other hand, could see outflows of $57 million.
Global cues
The Dow and S&P 500 recouped early losses to close marginally higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged US economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index, meanwhile, closed down 0.5 per cent.
Asian equities opened lower on Wednesday on concerns about rising interest rates and rich equity valuations. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.4 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.9 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude settled up 0.2 per cent to $65.37 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
