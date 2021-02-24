National Stock Exchange halts trading after glitch freezes stock prices

-
ALSO READ
The disconnect continues
F&O volumes likely to decline 30% on tighter peak margin regulation
All you wanted to know about the Average Directional Index in trading
Rising market tide has lifted even firms written off by investors
Mobile-based trading jumps amid lockdown, makes up 25% of cash market deals
-
India’s largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Wednesday abruptly shut its cash and derivatives segment following a glitch which froze stock prices.
Trading was halted at 11:40 am. Stock and index prices had stopped updating from 10:08 am, said market participants.
"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system. We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible.
In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” said a spokesperson of the exchange.
NSE’s rival BSE continued to function. The benchmark Nifty’s last value shown on the exchange’s website was 14,820, up 112.7 points, or 0.77 per cent. The Sensex was last traded at 49,995, up 243 points, or 0.5 per cent at 12:10 pm.
Market players said that the exchange is likely to cancel all open and unexecuted orders in the system, while orders executed ahead of the close could be honoured.
They said the exchange is likely to resume trade with the so-called pre-open auction session to iron out volatility.
Technical glitches at stock exchanges isn’t an uncommon occurrence. In December, technology-oriented Nasdaq of the US had faced similar connectivity issues impacting several of its customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU