- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 90 pts; SC verdict in loan moratorium case today
- Limited supplies and high demand may continue to boost metal stocks
- Majesco shares soar 5% to end at Rs 66.6 on Aurum Ventures acquisition
- Telecom links failure led to outage; measures being taken to correct: NSE
- After govt's intervention, Sebi eases valuation norms for AT-1 bonds
- Two VC firms form SPAC in US, will seek Indian startups planning IPOs
- Start ops from disaster recovery site in 45 mins of glitch: Sebi tells MIIs
- Sebi asks NSE to fix individual responsibilities for trading glitch
- Amid global rout, govt cancels last bond auction of FY21
- Dmart stock gains as Maharashtra lockdowns build pressure on firm: Analysts
MARKETS: Indices may open flat; SC verdict in loan moratorium case today
LIVE market: Maruti Suzuki India said it will "substantially" increase the prices of its entire product portfolio from next month
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are set for a flat opening on Tuesday, after the global markets climbed off their early highs. All eyes will today be on the Supreme Court which is set to pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Besides, global cues, oil price movement, stock-specific developments, and Covid-related updates will be the other key triggers for the markets today.
Global cues
Global equities gained and safe-haven assets rallied on Monday as investors balanced concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street gains and were also largely in the green in Tuesday's early deals. Australian stocks were up 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, meanwhile, pared early gains and slipped 2 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
