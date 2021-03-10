JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher ahead of weekly options expiry

LIVE market: The benchmark indices may witness volatility ahead of the weekly options expiry today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: According to SGX Nifty, which traded 74 points up at 15,235 at 7:30 AM, the domestic benchmark indices are set to open on a firm note on Wednesday.  Global cues, oil price movement, and stock-specific developments will continue to remain the key triggers. That said, the benchmark indices may witness volatility ahead of the weekly options expiry today. The equity markets will remain closed tomorrow on account of Mahashivratri. 

Global cues

On Wall Street, each of the major averages closed higher overnight as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation. Nasdaq gained nearly 4 per cent, giving the tech-heavy index its best day since November 4. The Dow rose 0.1 per cent, and the S&P 500 gained 1.42 per cent.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, were flat to positive in Wednesday's early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ruled over 1 per cent higher. However, Japan's Nikkei and Australia’s ASX 200 indexes were flat.

Oil prices backed off early highs in choppy trading, with Brent dipping back to the $68 mark as investors weighed easing concerns over a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia with the likelihood of limited supply from OPEC+ output limits. Brent crude futures settled at $67.52 per barrel, down 1.06 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

