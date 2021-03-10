MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher ahead of weekly options expiry

- Rate-hike bets in India escalate ahead of possible global tightening
- Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
- India's inclusion in global bond indices faces taxation hurdle
- Investors dump $2 bn worth of India stock, bond funds after Union Budget
- Tata Group's market capitalisation zooms past Rs 17 trillion-mark
- Markets rally as bonds yield; Sensex jumps 1.2%, led by bank stocks
- Bharat Petroleum stock falls as it sells Rs 5,525 crore of treasury shares
- Sebi slaps Rs 90-lakh fine on Anugrah for misusing clients' funds
- Illiquid stock options matter: Five entities settle cases with Sebi
- Sebi imposes Rs 90L fine on Anugrah Stock and Broking for violating norms
LIVE market updates: According to SGX Nifty, which traded 74 points up at 15,235 at 7:30 AM, the domestic benchmark indices are set to open on a firm note on Wednesday. Global cues, oil price movement, and stock-specific developments will continue to remain the key triggers. That said, the benchmark indices may witness volatility ahead of the weekly options expiry today. The equity markets will remain closed tomorrow on account of Mahashivratri.
Global cues
On Wall Street, each of the major averages closed higher overnight as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation. Nasdaq gained nearly 4 per cent, giving the tech-heavy index its best day since November 4. The Dow rose 0.1 per cent, and the S&P 500 gained 1.42 per cent.
Asian stocks, meanwhile, were flat to positive in Wednesday's early deals. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ruled over 1 per cent higher. However, Japan's Nikkei and Australia’s ASX 200 indexes were flat.
Oil prices backed off early highs in choppy trading, with Brent dipping back to the $68 mark as investors weighed easing concerns over a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia with the likelihood of limited supply from OPEC+ output limits. Brent crude futures settled at $67.52 per barrel, down 1.06 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
