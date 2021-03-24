JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Anupam Rasayan lists today

LIVE market: Anupam Rasayan had raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 44 times

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are set to open lower on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. While market participants will track Covid-related updates and stock-specific developments, the scheduled expiry of monthly derivative contracts tomorrow may add to the volatility.

New listing

The shares of Anupam Rasayan are set to list on the bourses today. The specialty chemicals company raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 44 times.
Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.76 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.1 per cent as the cost of the US stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors’ risk appetite.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 per cent. In Japan, Nikkei was down 1.7 per cent while South Korea's Kosi fell half a per cent, as well.

In commodities, crude oil futures tumbled more than 6 per cent due to demand concerns amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In early trade today, brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $61.06.

(with inputs from Reuters)

