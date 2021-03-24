- One year of lockdown: Markets take leap of faith, m-cap hits Rs 2-trn mark
- Sales recovery, expansion in new markets key to Dr Lal Pathlabs' growth
- Oil tumbles with bearish market structure showing weak demand concern
- Bank stocks lift indices after Supreme Court order on loan moratorium
- Breezy summer ahead for consumer durables financiers, say analysts
- Despite price hike, Maruti Suzuki's margin may be hit in April quarter
- Loan moratorium: SC ruling clears overhang for banks, sets path for action
- Sebi fines 15 entities for fraudulent trading activities using bulk SMSes
- Sebi issues new framework for delivery default in derivatives segment
- What Rs 1 lakh invested in top stocks exactly a year ago turned into now
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Anupam Rasayan lists today
LIVE market: Anupam Rasayan had raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 44 times
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Hero MotoCorp
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are set to open lower on Wednesday, amid weak global cues. While market participants will track Covid-related updates and stock-specific developments, the scheduled expiry of monthly derivative contracts tomorrow may add to the volatility.
New listing
The shares of Anupam Rasayan are set to list on the bourses today. The specialty chemicals company raised Rs 760 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 44 times.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.76 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.1 per cent as the cost of the US stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors’ risk appetite.
Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 per cent. In Japan, Nikkei was down 1.7 per cent while South Korea's Kosi fell half a per cent, as well.
In commodities, crude oil futures tumbled more than 6 per cent due to demand concerns amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In early trade today, brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $61.06.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More