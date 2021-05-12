- Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session rally amid global selloff; HDFC twins weigh
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start; telcos in focus
LIVE market: A total of six names have been added and one deleted from the MSCI India Index in the latest rejig
LIVE market updates: Global cues, Covid-related updates, macro data, and corporate results, will give direction to the Indian markets on Wednesday. The SGX Nifty indicated a flat-to-negative opening for the benchmark indices. Besides, weekly options expiry may keep the session volatile.
On Tuesday, India recorded 348,529 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 23.34 million, according to Worldometer. On the macro data front, investors will today await the industrial production and manufacturing production data for March, and inflation for April, scheduled to be released later in the day.
Market participants will also react to the latest changes in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, which will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021. A total of six names have been added and one deleted from the MSCI India Index. Additions include Adani Entertainment, Adani Total, Adani Transmission, SBI Cards, BEL, Cholamandalam Finance, while Zee Entertainment has been deleted.
Results today
A total of 36 companies, including Asian Paints, Lupin, UPL, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, and Pidilite Industries are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
US stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones fell 1.36 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.87 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.9 per cent. Asian shares languished near one-month lows on Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent. Australia shares skidded 1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.75 per cent, each.
(with inputs from Reuters)
