- Mismatch between valuations and fundamentals glaring for AMCs: Analysts
- At 1.67 million, March logs most SIP registrations in FY21: Amfi data
- Best start to equity capital market activity in three years, shows data
- Street signs: Large AMC IPOs can be delayed, MFs buy Timken India & more
- Covid spike: FPIs pull out Rs 929 cr from Indian markets so far this month
- M-cap of four of 10 most valued companies jumps over Rs 1.14 trillion
- Shriram Properties files draft papers with Sebi to launch Rs 800 cr IPO
- Higher volumes, price hikes put cement firms on strong footing
- New launches to prop sales recovery as GSK Pharma gets over Zinetac pain
- Sensex snaps 3-day winning streak as RIL, banks slide; logs weekly loss
MARKET LIVE: Indices set for gap-down opening; TCS to announce Q4 nos today
LIVE market: Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets eyed a gap-down start to the week amid fast-rising Covid-19 cases. India reported 1.69 lakh new infections on Sunday, taking the total infected cases to count to over 1.35 crore, according to Worldometer
Results today
Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Analysts expect TCS to post 9 per cent YoY growth in March quarter revenue aided by certain large deals such as Postbank and Prudential Financial, ramp-up in multiple $50-100 million deals won in the preceding quarter, and strong demand in areas of cloud and customer experience. READ MORE
Global cues
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week.
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05 per cent in slow early trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.1 per cent, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More