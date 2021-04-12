JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices set for gap-down opening; TCS to announce Q4 nos today

Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian markets eyed a gap-down start to the week amid fast-rising Covid-19 cases. India reported 1.69 lakh new infections on Sunday, taking the total infected cases to count to over 1.35 crore, according to Worldometer
 
Results today

Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today. 

Analysts expect TCS to post 9 per cent YoY growth in March quarter revenue aided by certain large deals such as Postbank and Prudential Financial, ramp-up in multiple $50-100 million deals won in the preceding quarter, and strong demand in areas of cloud and customer experience. READ MORE

Global cues

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what should be very strong readings for US inflation and retail sales this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05 per cent in slow early trade. Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.1 per cent, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

