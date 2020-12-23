- Market Ahead, December 23: Top factors that could guide markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat-to-negative start; PNB, Wipro in focus
LIVE stock market updates: Investors might get some solace from a Reuters report that said India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week
Mood in the global markets was sombre on rising coincerns over the new strain in coronavirus in the UK, and after President Donald Trump to call the newly passed $900-billion coronavirus aid package "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.
That said, investors might get some solace from a Reuters report that said India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities
Global markets
In overnight deals, US stocks ended mostly lower over concerns the new Covid-19 variation could further hamper a softening economic recovery even though the World Health Organisation has said the new variant is not out of control yet.
The US Congress approved a long-anticipated new fiscal stimulus package worth nearly $900 billion late on Monday, only for President Donald Trump to call it "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.
Overall, the S&P 500 ended down 0.21 per cent and the Dow fell 0.67 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained half a per cent.
Asian shares climbed higher after a choppy start on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
