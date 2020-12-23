JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat-to-negative start; PNB, Wipro in focus

LIVE stock market updates: Investors might get some solace from a Reuters report that said India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market live updates: The Indian equity markets may open lower for the second consecutive day today, with the SGX Nifty trading 34 points down at 13,447 at 7:30 AM.

Mood in the global markets was sombre on rising coincerns over the new strain in coronavirus in the UK, and after President Donald Trump to call the newly passed $900-billion coronavirus aid package "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.

That said, investors might get some solace from a Reuters report that said India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities

Global markets

In overnight deals, US stocks ended mostly lower over concerns the new Covid-19 variation could further hamper a softening economic recovery even though the World Health Organisation has said the new variant is not out of control yet.

The US Congress approved a long-anticipated new fiscal stimulus package worth nearly $900 billion late on Monday, only for President Donald Trump to call it "a disgrace" and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.

Overall, the S&P 500 ended down 0.21 per cent and the Dow fell 0.67 per cent, while the Nasdaq gained half a per cent.

Asian shares climbed higher after a choppy start on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.1 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

