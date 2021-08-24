- Market Ahead Podcast, Aug 24: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas lists at a steep discount to issue price
- Zomato share price falls 8% as lock-in period for anchor investors end
- Exchanges warn investors against unregulated derivatives products
- New margin rules result in unwarranted penalties on trading members: Anmi
- Returns of most debt fund categories plummet below 5%, shows data
- Market Wrap Podcast, Aug 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Dollar dips after last week's climb as Fed doubts resurface
- Gold ETFs log Rs 61-cr outflow in July as investors pick equity, debt funds
- Nitin Chugh's exit, provisioning concern to weigh on Ujjivan SFB: Analysts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 100 pts; Aptus Value, Chemplast to list today
Stock market LIVE: In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.97 per cent, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.43 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.30 per cent higher
LIVE market updates: The US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has lifted mood across global markets. Back home, the government's plan to monetise assets to collect about Rs 6 trillion to partly fund its ambitious infrastructure projects over four years ending 2024-25 may further support the sentiment.
Amid this backdrop, SGX Nifty was trading 99 points higher at 16,594 around 8 am.
Listing Today
Two new companies -- Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar -- are eyeing market debuts today. However, market fatigue and investors' distance from broader markets may result in a tepid listing, believe analysts.
Global markets
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.55 percent to 14,942.65 — a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones advanced 0.85 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.97 per cent, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.43 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.30 per cent higher on Tuesday.
