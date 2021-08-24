JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 100 pts; Aptus Value, Chemplast to list today

Stock market LIVE: In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.97 per cent, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.43 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.30 per cent higher

Topics
MARKETS LIVE | Markets | Wall Street

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Indian stocks, bull run
LIVE market updates: The US Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine has lifted mood across global markets. Back home, the government's plan to monetise assets to collect about Rs 6 trillion to partly fund its ambitious infrastructure projects over four years ending 2024-25 may further support the sentiment. 

Amid this backdrop, SGX Nifty was trading 99 points higher at 16,594 around 8 am.

Listing Today
Two new companies -- Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar -- are eyeing market debuts today. However, market fatigue and investors' distance from broader markets may result in a tepid listing, believe analysts.

Global markets
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.55 percent to 14,942.65 — a record closing high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones advanced 0.85 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.97 per cent, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.43 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.30 per cent higher on Tuesday. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh