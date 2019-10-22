MARKET LIVE: Corporate earnings, Brexit key factors today; Infosys in focus

After a three-day holiday, market participants would eye a host of domestic and global factors to steer through the trade today.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 39,298 levels, up 246 points or 0.63 per cent, while the Nifty50 index gained 75.50 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 11,662-mark. were shut on Monday on account of Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Shares of Infosys will be in focus after a whistleblower group alleged that CEO Salil Parekh indulged in “unethical practices” to boost short-term revenue and profit.

The group has complained about the same to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the company's board. READ MORE EARNINGS TODAY Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Indiabulls Ventures are among the 74 companies slated to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day. GLOBAL CUES

Asian share edged ahead on Tuesday amid receeding Sino-U. S. trade tensions, while investors were sanguine yet another vote on Brexit would still avert a hard exit.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added a slight 0.13 per cent, while South Korean stocks rose 0.4 per cent. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down opening for domestic indices.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.91 per cent during the overnight trade on Monday.