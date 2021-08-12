JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Broader indices in focus; Tata Steel, IRCTC to report Q1 nos

Stock market LIVE: Early indications are in favour of a strong start for the benchmark indices as SGX Nifty traded 30 points higher at 16,324 around 7.35 am.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Investors on Dalal Street have a host of cues to look forward to in trade today. While the global trade setup largely remains strong, firm crude prices could weigh on sentiment. That apart, stock-specific action amid ongoing earnings season and macroeconomic data are among other factors that can hold sway over the market trajectory. High volatility could also be on cards amid the weekly F&O expiry.

Early indications are in favour of a strong start for the benchmark indices as SGX Nifty traded 30 points higher at 16,324 around 7.35 am. Further, smallcaps and midcaps could bounce back after three days of heavy selling following BSE clarification on the Add-On Price Framework.

Earnings today
Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, NMDC, Natco Pharma, Oil India, Page Industries, Power Finance, BPCL and Tata Steel are among key companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.

Global cues
Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2 per cent while Australian shares were largely flat and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent.

Oil prices, meanwhile, held onto gains from earlier in the week. Brent crude was flat at $71.43 per barrel.

