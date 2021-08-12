- Weary of corporate scandals, Indian fund managers outperform foreign rivals
- Options volume hits record high; forms 97% of F&O contracts traded in FY22
- CarTrade offering bought 20 times; late buying helps Nuvoco Vistas
- Paradeep Phosphates plans IPO as government seeks exit route
- Manappuram Finance stock falls 12% over steep decline in QoQ profit
- Street willing to bet purely on Zomato's topline growth after Q1 results
- International funds gain traction on returns, diversification boost
- Near-term pressures for Motherson Sumi due to supply disruptions
- Additional trading curbs on cos with m-cap of Rs 1000 cr, clarifies BSE
MARKET LIVE: Broader indices in focus; Tata Steel, IRCTC to report Q1 nos
Stock market LIVE: Early indications are in favour of a strong start for the benchmark indices as SGX Nifty traded 30 points higher at 16,324 around 7.35 am.
MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | BSE
Early indications are in favour of a strong start for the benchmark indices as SGX Nifty traded 30 points higher at 16,324 around 7.35 am. Further, smallcaps and midcaps could bounce back after three days of heavy selling following BSE clarification on the Add-On Price Framework.
Earnings today
Global cues
Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, NMDC, Natco Pharma, Oil India, Page Industries, Power Finance, BPCL and Tata Steel are among key companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.
Asian shares failed to follow a strong close on Wall Street with fears about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighing on sentiment. The Hong Kong benchmark fell 0.2 per cent while Australian shares were largely flat and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.35 per cent.
Oil prices, meanwhile, held onto gains from earlier in the week. Brent crude was flat at $71.43 per barrel.
