MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices

- Bonds rally as govt keeps borrowing programme limited to Rs 7.1-trn
- Escorts stock gains on tractor sales uptick, Budget 2020 proposals
- Iron ore mine wins, Budget 2020 positive for JSW Steel; stock gains 2.9%
- Govt's 'Make in India' move boosts stocks of consumer durables companies
- DDT abolished: Nearly 60% high dividend yielding shares end in the red
- Budget 2020: Not a good time to bottom-fish HFC stocks, says fund manager
- Adani Transmission revives US private market placement after a decade
- Post-Budget, growth option becomes more attractive for MF investors
- EaseMyTrip, realty firm Puranik Builders and 2 others get nod for IPO
- Sebi to tighten open offer norms, proposes 10% interest in case of delay
SGX Nifty indicates a green start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will shift their focus back to corporate earnings, and track the rapidly spreading Wuhan virus to take cues for further direction.
Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India's three-day monetary policy review meeting, that begins today, will be keenly tracked by participants. Markets are pricing-in a status quo in terms of repo-rate on February 6 as inflation continues to mount amid signs of possible recovery. READ MORE
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 105 companies are scheduled to report their Q3FY20 numbers on Tuesday, including Bharti Airtel and Titan Company.
Bharti Airtel is likely to report single-digit revenue growth, when it reports results for Q3FY20 today, largely on the back of tariff hikes and growth in average revenue per user. READ PREVIEW HERE
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, a fragile calm gripped Asian shares on Tuesday as investors waited to see if Beijing could stem the rout in Chinese assets. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei pared opening losses to be off 0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, Wall Street took comfort in the solid reading of the US manufacturing data. The Dow Jones ended Monday with a rise of 0.51 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.34 per cent.
In the commodities' market, oil hit 13-month lows with Brent crude futures crashing to $54.11 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
