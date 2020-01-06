- Q3 preview: IT firms likely to post muted numbers; some mid-caps may shine
- Path still unclear for cement stocks amid subdued pricing, weak demand
- DSP Midcap Fund: Effective stock selection aids outperformance
- Top mutual funds maintain leadership, smaller players lose assets
- Street signs: Catching up with China, mkt trend remains positive, and more
- Auto component exporters may get benefit from US-China trade deal
- US-Iran conflict scare puts markets on edge, oil prices likely to go up
- Govt may ask unlisted firms to submit financial statements every quarter
- Six of India's Top 10 firms lose Rs 26,624 cr in m-cap; ICICI bleeds most
- DSP's gamble to go long on bonds pays off after RBI's Operation Twist
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
US-Iran tensions, oil prices and movement of rupee against the US dollar, macro-economic data, and stock-specific developments are likely to impact investor sentiment today.
Markit Services PMI for December 2019 is scheduled to be unveiled today. In November, Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 52.7, up from 49.2 in October.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out its third round of simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities today. The central bank would purchase Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government bonds and sell an equivalent amount of short-term securities.
GLOBAL CUES
Globally, Asian stocks declined in Monday's early trade in the wake of escalating Middle East tensions. Japan’s Topix index lost 1.2 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 Index fell 0.7 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index also decreased 1 per cent.
