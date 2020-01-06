JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

US-Iran tensions, oil prices and movement of rupee against the US dollar, macro-economic data, and stock-specific developments are likely to impact investor sentiment today.

Markit Services PMI for December 2019 is scheduled to be unveiled today. In November, Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 52.7, up from 49.2 in October.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will carry out its third round of simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities today. The central bank would purchase Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government bonds and sell an equivalent amount of short-term securities.

GLOBAL CUES

Globally, Asian stocks declined in Monday's early trade in the wake of escalating Middle East tensions. Japan’s Topix index lost 1.2 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 Index fell 0.7 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index also decreased 1 per cent.

