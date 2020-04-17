JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 250 pts; RBI Governor to address media at 10 AM

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das' media address at 10 am will remain a big focus today for investors who will also digest reports of an imminent second stimulus package. READ MORE

Meanwhile, investors will continue to track the trend in coronavirus cases. The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,430 with 448 deaths, as per the Worldometer tally. Market participants will also react to the March quarter results of Tata Consultancy Services declared yesterday wherein the IT giant posted a mixed set of numbers. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street indexes eked out minor gains in overnight trade. The Dow Jones index rose 0.14 per cent, the S&P 500 gained half a per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.6 per cent, largely driven by surge in Amazon and Netflix stocks.

Asian stocks also bounced on Friday. South Korea's Kospi surged 3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX were up 2.7 per cent each.

In commodities, oil prices steadied a touch after hovering at an 18-year low overnight. Brent crude was last flat at $27.82 a barrel.

