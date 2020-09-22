- Packaged food firms may witness growth rebound soon, say analysts
- In the spotlight: Growth signs visible for road infrastructure players
- Sebi revises guidelines for writing off securities by foreign investors
- US equities remain top choice for Indian investors despite slump
- Sensex falls 812 points, Nifty settles at 11,250 amid global sell-off
- JP Morgan decides against including India's govt bonds in EM index
- Delay in price hike, weak Q2 results may play spoilsport for Bharti Airtel
- Higher sales in domestic market, lower costs bode well for Glenmark
- Debt MFs log outflow in Aug on withdrawal from overnight, liquid funds
- Market Wrap, Sept 21: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 50 points; Angel Broking IPO opens today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | GMM Pfaudler
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
BSE-1 (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The SGX Nifty is indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian markets today despite a weak set of global cues. Meanwhile, the impending monthly expiry of derivative contracts might also keep the indices volatile.
Apart from this, investors might focus on stock-specific moves, while tracking a set of important cues including the India-China newsflow, Covid-19 trends, oil price movement and the Rupee's trajectory.
According to media reports, promoters of GMM Pfaudler plan to sell up to 28 per cent stake worth up to Rs 1,433 crore in the company via offer for sale. The OFS will be open for non-retail investors today, while for retail investors it will be open tomorrow.
In the primary market, the IPO of Angel Broking opens for retail subscription today at a price band of Rs 305-306 per equity share. The offer will close on September 24. Yesterday, Angel Broking raised nearly Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.
Global cues
The global markets, too, witnessed a strong sell-off. In overnight trade on the Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.84 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13 per cent on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks.
In Asia, Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.86 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.55 per cent in Tuesday's early deals. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was also down 0.6 per cent.
In commodity markets, Brent was flat at $41.44 after plunging 5 per cent overnight as rising coronavirus cases stoked worries about global demand.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More