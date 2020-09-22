TCS gains 2% after UK supermarket chain Morrisons expands strategic pact

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 2 per cent to Rs 2,523 on the BSE on Tuesday after the company said it has expanded its partnership with Morrisons, a leading supermarket chain in the UK, through a five-year contract for application management services, data services and cyber security services.

The stock of the Tata group's IT services major was trading close to its record high level of Rs 2,538, touched on September 15, 2020.

said the partnership will help accelerate the latter’s plan to simplify and modernise its technology to improve the shopping trip, eliminate wasted effort and become more popular and accessible to its customers.