MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a flat start; FTSE rebalancing today

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian markets may open on a flat note today, as indicated by slightly subdued cues from Asian indices. Back home, the changes in the index constituents of FTSE will be effective from today, which are set to trigger movements in individual stocks. Key additions among Indian stocks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Tata Consumer Products, Adani Greens, IGL, SBI cards, and Balkrishna Industries are some of the other stocks to be added. 

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories yesterday said it has settled its patent litigation with Celgene for the latter's cancer drug capsules. Following the development, Dr Reddy's ADR jumped as much as 6 per cent, and as such, the company's shares might also trade actively in the domestic markets today.

Besides, investors will continue to track newsflow regarding India-China tensions as well as the Covid-19 trends.

Global cues

In overnight deals, US stocks fell as technology-related shares slid for a second day. The S&P 500 ended down 0.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.27 per cent.

In Asia, shares were flat to negative in Friday's early deals  Australian ASX 200 declined 0.22 per cent in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.3 per cent.

In commodities, oil perked up as OPEC threatened to clamp down on member states that did not cut output. Brent was last trading at $43.30 per barrel.

