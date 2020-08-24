- Despite empty theatres due to Covid-19, multiplex stocks bounce back
- Strong agri tyre exports momentum to help Balkrishna Industries
- Climbing on falling gas price: CGD firms, power producers to benefit
- Street signs: Demand for silver ETFs, banks push MF products, and more
- A standout market: Marquee share sales help India gain highest FII flows
- Varroc rides high on sharp auto recovery, strong order book hopes
- FPIs remain positive on Indian markets; invest Rs 41,330 cr in Aug so far
- SEBI employees' group protests Garg's appointment as executive director
- Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance shares gain on Nifty inclusion
- KKR India sells CG Power shares worth Rs 30 cr through open market ops
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive start for Indian indices
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | ICICI Lombard
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian markets today, tracking a similar trend in Asian indices. The overall direction will be largely driven by global cues, developments around Covid-19, corporate results, and stock-specific developments.
Besides, an ongoing Supreme Court hearing on telecom AGR dues remains on market participants’ radar with the next hearing scheduled for today.
On the stock-specific front, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is set to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport with the current operator settling its disputes with its minority partner and exiting the venture. READ MORE
Private-sector general insurers ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA general insurance have signed definitive agreements to combine their business. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 53 companies, including LIC Housing Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Nocil are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Asian markets ticked up in early deals. Australian shares were up 0.17 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses to be last up 0.34 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.9 per cent.
