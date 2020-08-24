JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a positive start for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the Indian markets today, tracking a similar trend in Asian indices. The overall direction will be largely driven by global cues, developments around Covid-19, corporate results, and stock-specific developments.
 
Besides, an ongoing Supreme Court hearing on telecom AGR dues remains on market participants’ radar with the next hearing scheduled for today.

On the stock-specific front, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is set to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport with the current operator settling its disputes with its minority partner and exiting the venture. READ MORE

Private-sector general insurers ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA general insurance have signed definitive agreements to combine their business. READ MORE

Results today
 
A total of 53 companies, including LIC Housing Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Nocil are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today.
 
Global cues
 
Asian markets ticked up in early deals. Australian shares were up 0.17 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses to be last up 0.34 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.9 per cent.


