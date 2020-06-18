MARKET LIVE: Indices set to decline; Ladakh face-off, AGR hearing in focus

- Radhakishan Damani looks to acquire controlling stake in India Cements
Benchmark indices are set to open lower today amid India-China border tensions and weak global cues. Although both China and India have for now agreed to 'cool down' tensions on the ground, experts believe that any further escalation is likely to be a dampener for the markets in the near-term.
Besides, the spike in Covid-19 cases is also likely to keep investor sentiment in check. Apart from this, investors will also keep an eye on the Supreme Court hearing on AGR dues later in the day as well as the corporate results announcements.
Results today
A total of 57 companies, including Bajaj Consumer Care, Whirlpool, and Care Ratings are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global cues
Spiking coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns sent Wall Street lower overnight. The Dow Jones fell 0.65 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15 per cent.
Asian stocks also dipped on Thursday. Australian ASX 200 index was down 1.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.4 per cent.
Oil prices swung in and out of the red. Brent was last down 1.06 per cent at $40.28 per barrel.
Apart from this, investors will also keep an eye on the Supreme Court hearing on AGR dues later in the day.
Sources have told Business Standard that tycoon Radhakishan Damani is considering acquiring a controlling stake in India Cements and has reached the cement manufacturer’s controlling shareholder, N Srinivasan, to explore a takeover.
The Competition Commission of India is reviewing Facebook’s purchase of a 10 per cent stake in RIL's digital assets. The antitrust watchdog is also considering whether new parameters should be included in its assessment criteria.
As the new regulator of housing finance companies, the RBI yesterday proposed to modify the rules governing these firms. The central bank set a formal definition for the HFCs and classified them as systematically import and non-systemically important.
