AGR dues: Telcos to file financial statements before SC; hearing in July

The has asked telecom companies to file their financial statements before it and fixed (AGR) related dues case against them for hearing in July. The Department of Telecommunications had sought time from the apex court to respond to telcos replies on payment of AGR related dues by them.



The DoT also filed affidavit explaining reason for raising Rs 4 trillion demand of AGR related dues against PSUs earlier.



The Centre told that the DoT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 trillion demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the DoT has filed an affidavit explaining the reason for raising the demand of AGR related dues against the PSUs.

The DoT sought time from the bench, which is hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by telecom companies, including and Ltd, on payment of AGR dues by them.

During the hearing, the bench asked about the security and guarantees which can be sought from telecom companies to ensure repayment of AGR dues.