MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up 100 points; RIL in focus on Jio-Vista deal

The Indian are staring at a higher opening on Friday on the back of firm global cues. This sentiment should get further bolstered by report that the government is working on a comprehensive financial package for all sectors although the constantly increasing cases of Covid-19 might cap the gain.

is considering selling its 4.9 per cent stake in Asian Paints valued at about $989 million. According to a separate report by CNBC TV18, PE firm, Vista Equity Partners, has said it will buy a 2.3 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

RESULTS TODAY

A total of 13 companies, including SBI Cards and Shree Cements, are scheduled to announce their March quarter results today. Besides, ICICI Bank will also be in focus as the private lender will announce the results tomorrow.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street’s indexes climbed on Thursday. The Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent. The Nasdaq gained 1.4 per cent and erased losses for 2020.

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street gains in Friday's early deals. Japan’s Nikkei was last up 1.66 per cent and Australian ASX200 rose 0.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.34 per cent. In commodities, Brent crude rose 1.6 per cent to $29.95 per barrel.