MARKET LIVE: Indices may see gap-up start; all eyes on RIL AGM, Infosys nos

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New delhi 

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai
The 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, which will be held via videoconferencing later in the day, will be a key event for the Indian markets today. Analysts expect the company to give details about the Saudi Aramco deal, plans for Jio Platforms listing, Jio Fiber trajectory, and the launch of 5G among other things. READ MORE

Besides that, investors will react to quarterly results, trend in Covid-19 cases, and stock-specific developments. 

Results today

Today, a total of 53 companies including Infosys, Bandhan Bank, and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

Infosys is expected to report subdued numbers due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the fall in Ebit margin could be limited due to the benefit from rupee depreciation, cut in travel costs, and optimisation on variable costs. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street ended higher overnight as investors looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow Jones rose over 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.94 per cent.

Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead and inched higher on Wednesday. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.18 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.5 per cent. In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $43.07 a barrel.


