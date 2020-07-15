- Gold price drops to Rs 49,117 per 10 gm; silver price at Rs 51,355 per kg
- Global oil demand will soar by a record 7 million bpd in 2021: OPEC
- MFs pare weighting in in health care and pharmaceutical companies in June
- US-China tensions, rising Covid-19 cases hit indices; Sensex falls 661 pts
- NCDEX raises compensation limit to Rs 5 lakh from investor protection fund
- Covid-19 impact: IRCTC's investors should brace for lower returns
- Sebi slaps Rs 10 L fine on Indiabulls Real Estate CFO for insider trading
- Yes Bank allots 3.41 bn shares to anchor investors, raises Rs 4,100 cr
- Sebi bars 11 entities from securities market for GDR manipulation
- Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO
MARKET LIVE: Indices may see gap-up start; all eyes on RIL AGM, Infosys nos
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, which will be held via videoconferencing later in the day, will be a key event for the Indian markets today. Analysts expect the company to give details about the Saudi Aramco deal, plans for Jio Platforms listing, Jio Fiber trajectory, and the launch of 5G among other things. READ MORE
Besides that, investors will react to quarterly results, trend in Covid-19 cases, and stock-specific developments.
Results today
Today, a total of 53 companies including Infosys, Bandhan Bank, and Larsen & Toubro Infotech, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.
Infosys is expected to report subdued numbers due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the fall in Ebit margin could be limited due to the benefit from rupee depreciation, cut in travel costs, and optimisation on variable costs. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street ended higher overnight as investors looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow Jones rose over 2 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.34 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 0.94 per cent.
Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead and inched higher on Wednesday. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.18 per cent in early trading, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.5 per cent. In commodities, Brent crude was last trading at $43.07 a barrel.
