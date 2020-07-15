Reliance AGM highlights: Mukesh Ambani welcomes Google to Jio Platforms

-
Addressing shareholders virtually, Ambani thanked them for their faith in the company and highlighted the recent capital raising efforts of the company that include a rights issue and stake sales in Jio Platforms.
Calling coronavirus the most disruptive event in modern world history, he said that adversity brings opportunity for growth.
Here are the highlights of Reliance AGM
- Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.
- Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross market capitalisation of $150 billion.
- JioMeet app the first cloud-based video conferencing app in India launched
- Highest GST and VAT payer in the country with Rs 21,660 cr of payments.
- In the current financial year, RIL raised Rs 212,809 crore via rights issue, investment in Jio, and investment by BP.
- Target for raising capital is now complete and Reliance Industries has now become a debt-free company.
- Jio has developed a 'Made in India' 5G solution from scratch. Trials to begin once 5G spectrum is allocated.
- Mukesh Ambani dedicated the 5G Solution to PM Modi under Atmanirbhar Bharat
- Jio Platforms will be positioned for 5G solutions to other telecom operators by next year.
- New product called Jio Glass launched for conducting virtual reality meetings
