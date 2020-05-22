JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: RBI press meet at 10 AM today; RIL in focus post Jio-KKR deal

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will today track the 10 am press conference by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Besides, global cues, and corporate results will be the other top triggers for the markets today.

Reliance Industries will once again be in focus after the conglomerate said that KKR would invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms for 2.32 per cent equity stake. READ MORE

Results today
 
A total of 25 companies including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, IDFC First Bank, and UPL, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings later in the day.

Global cues

US equities pulled back amid the back-and-forth between China and the US over reports that Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The Dow Jones fell 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97 per cent.

Asian shares retreated in Friday's early deals on the US-China tensions. Hong Kong fell 3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX were down 0.2 per cent each. In commodities, Brent crude was trading around $35.75 per barrel.

