- Oil at highest since March on lower US inventories, recovering demand
- AIFs may gain at the expense of MFs with market poised for shift in favour
- AIF investments in Mauritius, Singapore and Honk Kong under Sebi lens
- Airlines may sustain losses on limited operations, demand worries
- Promoter pledging spikes in firms belonging to debt-laden groups
- Q4 a minor blip in Biocon's growth story, recovery expected in Q1FY21
- Colgate: Q4 shows non-Covid pain still high, market share recovery may drag
- Sebi eases 90-day curing period norm for defaulting firms post-downgrade
- JB Chemicals & Pharma, Syngene International hit all-time highs
- FPIs may not rush back to India; holding in Nifty50 companies at 23-qtr low
MARKET LIVE: RBI press meet at 10 AM today; RIL in focus post Jio-KKR deal
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Investors will today track the 10 am press conference by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Besides, global cues, and corporate results will be the other top triggers for the markets today.
Reliance Industries will once again be in focus after the conglomerate said that KKR would invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms for 2.32 per cent equity stake. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 25 companies including Alembic Pharmaceuticals, IDFC First Bank, and UPL, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings later in the day.
Global cues
US equities pulled back amid the back-and-forth between China and the US over reports that Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The Dow Jones fell 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97 per cent.
Asian shares retreated in Friday's early deals on the US-China tensions. Hong Kong fell 3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX were down 0.2 per cent each. In commodities, Brent crude was trading around $35.75 per barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More