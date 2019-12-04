- UltraTech, Ramco Cements: Analysts see significant upside in cement stocks
- US launch of second oncology biosimilar to boost Biocon's earnings
- Karvy crisis: Sebi gives time to six brokers to wind up client accounts
- Goldman expects Nifty to touch 8% by Dec 2020, sees benchmark climb 13,000
- Banks move SAT against NSDL's decision to transfer Karvy's securities
- Rich-world problem of low inflation has arrived in emerging markets
- Subsidiaries pad up HDFC stock, core biz valuation touch all-time low
- GMR Infra to Dish TV: NSE identifies eight firms for surveillance action
- More than 277,000 PACL investors get back their money, says Sebi
- Market Wrap, Dec 3: Nifty fails to hold 12,000 mark; PSBs, metals decline
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Market participants are likely to adopt a cautious stance after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing hopes for a quick preliminary agreement. Besides, they will await the outcome of the ongoing RBI policy meet, which is due tomorrow.
Further, Markit Services PMI for November 2019, which is scheduled to be released later in the day, will also be on the investors' radar.
NEW LISTING
CSB Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Wednesday. The IPO of the lender was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares slid in early trade after Trump China deal could be delayed until election. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1 per cent.
In the overnight trade, Us stocks fell for third straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.29 per cent to 27,425.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.95 per cent to 3,084.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93 per cent to 8,488.01.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More