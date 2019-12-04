JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, US China, Trump, CSB Bank, HDFC AMC
Market participants are likely to adopt a cautious stance after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing hopes for a quick preliminary agreement. Besides, they will await the outcome of the ongoing RBI policy meet, which is due tomorrow. 

Further, Markit Services PMI for November 2019, which is scheduled to be released later in the day, will also be on the investors' radar. 

CSB Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering (IPO), will make its stock market debut on Wednesday. The IPO of the lender was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month.

Asian shares slid in early trade after Trump China deal could be delayed until election. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1 per cent. 

In the overnight trade, Us stocks fell for third straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.29 per cent to 27,425.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.95 per cent to 3,084.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.93 per cent to 8,488.01.

(With inputs from Reuters)

