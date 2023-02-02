JUST IN

Stocks to Watch: Adani Ent, Adani Green, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Insurance
On a day of 'no negative surprises': Adani stock rout spoils party
Budget ends tax advantage in MLDs, move to impact wealthy investors
Budget 2023 a balancing act with focus on prosperity and inclusiveness
Bond yield hits 6-week low as Budget sticks to path of fiscal consolidation
Life insurance stocks tumble as govt proposes to tax high premium policies
OFCD case: Sebi orders attachment of Subrata Roy's bank, demat accounts
Rupee falls by 2 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar on Budget day
Rout in Adani Group stocks triggers panic sell-off in PSU banks
Aquaculture stocks soar after govt slashes customs duty on shrimp feed
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty slides over 100 pts; Adani Group stocks in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Weekly F&O expiry, and reaction to the fine-print of the Union Budget 2023-24 may further add to the volatility

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Stock market LIVE updates: Negative newsflow around Adani Group companies could continue to cloud sentiment across indices. Moreover, weekly F&O expiry, and reaction to the fine-print of the Union Budget 2023-24 may further add to the volatility.  At 7:50 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,598, down over 100 points. 
