MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty slides over 100 pts; Adani Group stocks in focus

On Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite jumped 2 per cent, S&P 500 1 per cent, and Dow Jones 0.02 per cent.



Q3 Earnings on February 2

APL Apollo, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints, Birlasoft, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dabur, Deepak Fertiliser, Fino Payments Bank, Godrej Propeties, HDFC, Dr Lal Path Labs, Tata Consumer Products, and Titan are some of the prominent companies due to report their Q3FY23 results today.

Negative newsflow around companies could continue to cloud sentiment across indices. Moreover, weekly F&O expiry, and reaction to the fine-print of the Union Budget 2023-24 may further add to the volatility. At 7:50 AM, was at 17,598, down over 100 points.Meanwhile, globally, other Asian indices were mixed this morning after US Fed chair, Jerome Powell, said overnight that the Federal Reserve is seeing signs of deflation.Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.69 per cent, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded just above the flatline.