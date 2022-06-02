- MARKET LIVE: Lower start likely for Sensex, Nifty amid downbeat global cues
- Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, HeroMoto, Delta Corp, Zee Ent, RIL, Eicher Motor
- Turbulences ahead for IndiGo, SpiceJet?
- Markets pare early gains; Sensex extends losses in choppy trade
- Thematic returns score over pure equity funds in past year, shows data
- Gold prices edge up from 2-week low as inflation worries persist
- Brokerages' shares come off highs amid hazy outlook, rising interest rates
- Former SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as whole-time member at Sebi
- eMudhra ends flat on debut after 9% spike over IPO price in intraday trade
- Coal India production rises 28% in April-May at 108 million tonne
MARKET LIVE: Lower start likely for Sensex, Nifty amid downbeat global cues
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,440 level, hinting at an opening loss of 70 points for the Nifty.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are heading for a lower start today amid subdued global sentiment. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,440 level, hinting at an opening loss of 70 points for the Nifty.
Market action will likely be stock-specific and volatility may continue given the performance of global peers.
Investors will also watch out for OPEC+ meeting today, to see if any likely ease in oil prices could come if the group decides to increase production than its previous levels.
That said, among stocks, Vedanta will be in focus as the company said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures.
HeroMoto will also be eyed as it has reported a 166 per cent year-on-year growth in total domestic sales to 486,704 units for May 2022, slightly above the company estimates of 470,000 units.
Market action will likely be stock-specific and volatility may continue given the performance of global peers.
Investors will also watch out for OPEC+ meeting today, to see if any likely ease in oil prices could come if the group decides to increase production than its previous levels.
That said, among stocks, Vedanta will be in focus as the company said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures.
HeroMoto will also be eyed as it has reported a 166 per cent year-on-year growth in total domestic sales to 486,704 units for May 2022, slightly above the company estimates of 470,000 units.
Global cues
Overnight, the US markets ended with modest losses with 10-year yields spiking to two-week highs. Dow Jones was down 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.7 per cent each.
Major markets in Asia traded on a slipper ground on Thursday morning with Hang Seng down more than a per cent.
Brent Crude dropped sharly on Wednesday to $116.29 a barrel after the Financial Times reported that S. Arabia has indicated it is prepared to raise output if Russia’s output falls substantially.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More