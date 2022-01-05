MARKETS: Subdued start likely; Dr Reddy's, Gail, Future Retail in focus

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices may start on a tepid note on Wednesday amid mixed global market cues and the rapidly rising cases of covid-19 in the country. At 8:00 am, the SGX January futures were quoted at 17,805, indicating a muted start.



Stock specific action is likely to dictate the market, which has seen a strong rally in the last three sessions.



Among individual shares, oil PSU GAIL will be in focus. The IL&FS Group has sold its 26 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) to GAIL (India) for Rs 319 crore.Further, Future Retail may also remain in limelight as the Delhi High Court has dismissed its petition seeking termination of arbitration proceedings in Singapore.Pharma major Dr Reddy's may also be eyed as the company has rolled out anti-Covid pill molnupiravir under its brand name Molflu.

Global cues

The US ended on a mixed note amid selective profit-taking. The Dow Jones gained 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped to the highest levels since November 2021 even as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned production increase in February, citing only a mild impact on demand owing to the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, Brent Crude rose 1.3 per cent to $ 80 a barrel, and WTI Crude added 1.2 per cent to $ 76.99 a barrel.

This morning the major in Asia were mostly down. Kospi had dropped over a per cent. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite had declined over 0.5 per cent each. Taiwan too was down 0.1 per cent. However, Straits Times advanced 0.4 per cent, and Nikkei was flat.