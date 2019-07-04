MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Economic Survey, Union Budget, oil, rupee

Investors will, on Thursday, keep a close eye on the Economic Survey which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament later in the day. The Union Budget will be presented tomorrow.

SGX Nifty is indicating a flat to positive start for the domestic indices.



Global Cues

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent as did Japan’s benchmark Nikkei, and Australia was up 0.6 per cent.

US stocks rose on Wednesday, with each of the major indexes closing at a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 26,966, the S&P 500 gained 23 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 2,996 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 8,170.23.

In commodities, oil prices slipped on Thursday after edging higher the previous day. Brent crude futures traded down 0.4 per cent at $63.58 per barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, while US crude futures fetched $57.15 per barrel, down 0.3 per cent.



(With inputs from Reuters)