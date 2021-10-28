MARKETS: Q2 nos, F&O expiry to keep indices volatile; Nykaa IPO opens today

LIVE market updates: Expiry of the October F&O series, along with the on-going corporate results season, is expected to keep the secondary volatile on Thursday.

Around 150 companies including Bajaj Finserv, CarTrade Tech, DLF, InterGlobe Aviation, JK Tyre, Marico, NTPC, Tata Power, SBI Card, and Westlife Development are slated to report their today.

IPO opens today



The much awaited Rs 5,320-crore IPO by will open for subscription in a price band of Rs 1,085 - Rs 1,125 per share.

While most analysts recommend subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective, they do caution against the valuation and online segment that the company operates in.



Global cues

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday trade as investors await the Bank of Japan’s latest monetary policy announcement.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.88 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.65 per cent. Mainland Chinese stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai composite slipping about 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.24 per cent.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi traded 0.24 per cent higher. Shares in Australia declined as the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, was up just 4 points at 18,215 levels at 8:08 AM. Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 266.19 points to 35,490.69 while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.51 per cent to 4,551.68. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 15,235.84.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 2.12% to $82.79 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 1.9% to $81.09 per barrel.