MARKETS: Q2 nos, F&O expiry to keep indices volatile; Nykaa IPO opens today

LIVE market updates: Expiry of the October F&O series, along with the on-going corporate results season, is expected to keep the secondary markets volatile on Thursday.
Around 150 companies including Bajaj Finserv, CarTrade Tech, DLF, InterGlobe Aviation, JK Tyre, Marico, NTPC, Tata Power, SBI Card, and Westlife Development are slated to report their Q2 results today.
Nykaa IPO opens today
Global cues
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 266.19 points to 35,490.69 while the S&P 500 slipped about 0.51 per cent to 4,551.68. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 15,235.84.
Brent crude futures
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 2.12% to $82.79 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 1.9% to $81.09 per barrel.
