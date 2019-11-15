MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

- DSP Equity: A superior multi-cap fund with a large-cap disposition
- High-flying SpiceJet loses some of its speed as costs rise, yields weaken
- Investors pour over $1 bn into emerging-market ETFs for a second week
- Consumer discretionary gets a leg up as equity investors chase quality
- Is compensation paid by employer taxable? The devil is in the detail
- Regulatory overhang may dent Aurobindo Pharma earnings estimate by 15-20%
- Sebi allows exchanges to modify commodity derivatives contracts
- Hong Kong protests not all that dazzling for India's jewellery industry
- MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 170 pts; Nifty50 index ends at 11,870
- Aurobindo Hyderabad plant in regulatory trouble, share price falls 8%
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
On Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service cut its calendar year 2019 gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.6 per cent from 6.2 per cent, citing a consumption slowdown.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 170 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 40,286 on Thursday, while the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,870, up 30 points or 0.25 per cent.
EARNINGS TODAY
About 17 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter earnings today.
Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted the biggest quarterly net loss in India Inc's history at Rs 50,922 crore after providing for payments related to adjusted gross revenues (AGR). Bharti Airtel, too, reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 31,334 crore for Q2FY20 due to outstanding AGR payments. Given the jump in deferred taxes (tax reversal), the reported loss at the net level came in at Rs 23,045 crore.
GLOBAL CUES
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment that Washington was getting close to a trade agreement with China lifted Asian equities on Friday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.58 per cent and Australian shares gained 0.53 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the domestic indices. At 7:40 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures were up 33 points, or 0.28 per cent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched 0.08 per cent higher to hit a new high during the overnight trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
