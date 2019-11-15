JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets may remain volatile on Friday as investors juggle between weak economic conditions and progress in US-China trade war.

On Thursday, Moody’s Investors Service cut its calendar year 2019 gross domestic product growth forecast to 5.6 per cent from 6.2 per cent, citing a consumption slowdown.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 170 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 40,286 on Thursday, while the broader Nifty50 index ended at 11,870, up 30 points or 0.25 per cent. 

EARNINGS TODAY

About 17 companies are scheduled to report their September quarter earnings today.

Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted the biggest quarterly net loss in India Inc's history at Rs 50,922 crore after providing for payments related to adjusted gross revenues (AGR). Bharti Airtel, too, reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 31,334 crore for Q2FY20 due to outstanding AGR payments. Given the jump in deferred taxes (tax reversal), the reported loss at the net level came in at Rs 23,045 crore.

GLOBAL CUES

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment that Washington was getting close to a trade agreement with China lifted Asian equities on Friday. 

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.58 per cent and Australian shares gained 0.53 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the domestic indices. At 7:40 AM, the Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures were up 33 points, or 0.28 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched 0.08 per cent higher to hit a new high during the overnight trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.04 per cent

(With inputs from Reuters)



