- Experts see 25 bps rate cut by RBI in December, FY20 GDP forecast at 6%
- Karvy Stock Broking moves SAT against Sebi order; hearing on Friday
- Barings Asia looks to exit investment after Karvy comes under Sebi lens
- NBCC's rise depends on project execution, analysts slash FY20 estimates
- DLF's inventory sales key to gains, firm to breach FY20 sales guidance
- Sebi puts Karvy-HNIs nexus under scanner, EY conducts forensic audit
- RIL creates history, becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10-trn m-cap mark
- ICICI Bank stock at 52-week high; may double price in 2 yrs: Morgan Stanley
- Aditya Birla Finance is now 1st firm to list commercial papers on exchanges
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track global cues, macro data, and stock-specific action for market direction today.
They will also await the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the September quarter, slated to be released later in the day, to get a clearer picture of the state of the economy. A Reuters poll of economists showed annual growth in GDP of 4.7 per cent in the quarter. READ MORE
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may be in focus today on report that the government has strongly advocated direct intervention by the Centre in stressed NBFCs. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares ticked up on Friday, but the gains were capped as investors worried that US President Donald Trump signing into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong could fuel tensions with China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.05 per cent in early Friday trade while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.27 per cent.
Oil prices ended mixed on Thursday and Brent crude lost 14 cents at $63.92 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
