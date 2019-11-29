JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat opening for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

markets
Investors will track global cues, macro data, and stock-specific action for market direction today.

They will also await the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the September quarter, slated to be released later in the day, to get a clearer picture of the state of the economy. A Reuters poll of economists showed annual growth in GDP of 4.7 per cent in the quarter. READ MORE

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may be in focus today on report that the government has strongly advocated direct intervention by the Centre in stressed NBFCs. READ MORE

Asian shares ticked up on Friday, but the gains were capped as investors worried that US President Donald Trump signing into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong could fuel tensions with China. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.05 per cent in early Friday trade while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.27 per cent.

Oil prices ended mixed on Thursday and Brent crude lost 14 cents at $63.92 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

