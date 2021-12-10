MARKET: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 17,450; Go Fashion up 3.5%, ITC 1%

Opening Bell





LIVE market updates: Domestic equities began on a quiet note on Friday as investor await inflation data in India and the US. The opened 197 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 58,610 levels. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 17,480, down 36 points .

The broader MidCap and SmallCap indices on the BSE, on the contrary, gained 0.11 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, pharma and realty stocks were supporting the while financials and autos were capping the gains.

Frontline indices were trading lower in the pre-market session. The dipped 96 points at 58,711 levels. The Nifty50, too, was down 100 points at 17,414.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top Nifty gainers in pre-open.

LIVE market updates: Domestic equities could open on a flat note on Friday amid feeble global cues. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,524 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,517 on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific declined on Friday as investors assess risks associated with the new omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key inflation data in the US.