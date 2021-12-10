MARKET: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 17,450; Go Fashion up 3.5%, ITC 1%

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Market trader, broker

Opening Bell

LIVE market updates: Domestic equities began on a quiet note on Friday as investor await inflation data in India and the US. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 197 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 58,610 levels. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was at 17,480, down 36 points .
.

The broader MidCap and SmallCap indices on the BSE, on the contrary, gained 0.11 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.
.

Sectorally, pharma and realty stocks were supporting the markets while financials and autos were capping the gains.

Pre-open session

LIVE market updates: Frontline indices were trading lower in the pre-market session. The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 96 points at 58,711 levels. The Nifty50, too, was down 100 points at 17,414.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top Nifty gainers in pre-open.

LIVE market updates: Domestic equities could open on a flat note on Friday amid feeble global cues. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,524 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,517 on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday as investors assess risks associated with the new omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key inflation data in the US.

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended losses from the previous session and was down 0.51 per cent. The Topix index traded 0.33 per cent lower. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.5 per cent while the Kosdaq was down 0.52 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones ended flat with a negative bias in the US. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, slipped 0.72 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively, in the US.

Primary market data
The three-day issue of MapmyIndia has been subscribed 2 times so far, while that of Shriram Properties has been subscribed 1.6 times.

The IPO of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands will also open for subscription today.

That apart, Star Health Insurance will debut on the bourses later in the day.

First Published: Fri, December 10 2021. 08:24 IST

