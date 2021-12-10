MARKET: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 17,450; Go Fashion up 3.5%, ITC 1%

-
ALSO READ
NSE-SGX Gift City connect could go live around Vibrant Gujarat next Jan
Sensex gyrates 376 pts, ends 66 pts down; Sun Pharma zooms 10%, Tech M 7%
BSE m-cap hits Rs 250 trn as Sensex zooms 663 pts, Nifty climbs 17,100
Sensex falls 123 pts as investors book profit in RIL, banks, auto stocks
Investors lose Rs 1.2 trillion as Sensex drops 587 pts amid global sell-off
-
Opening Bell
===================================================================
Pre-open session
LIVE market updates: Frontline indices were trading lower in the pre-market session. The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 96 points at 58,711 levels. The Nifty50, too, was down 100 points at 17,414.
IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top Nifty gainers in pre-open.
====================================================================
LIVE market updates: Domestic equities could open on a flat note on Friday amid feeble global cues. At 8:20 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,524 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,517 on Thursday.
Asia-Pacific markets declined on Friday as investors assess risks associated with the new omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key inflation data in the US.
Overnight, the Dow Jones ended flat with a negative bias in the US. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, slipped 0.72 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively, in the US.
Primary market data
The three-day issue of MapmyIndia has been subscribed 2 times so far, while that of Shriram Properties has been subscribed 1.6 times.
The IPO of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands will also open for subscription today.
That apart, Star Health Insurance will debut on the bourses later in the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU