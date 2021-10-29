MARKETS: Indices to start on a flat note; Fino Payments Bk IPO opens today

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: A day after the severe near 1,200-point drubbing for the BSE Sensex, market participants would eye if the indices will correct further or is there more pain ahead.

At 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 16 points at 17,896 levels, indicating a flat to positive starton Dalal Street.

The Sensex tanked 1,158 points in trade on Thursday to end below the 60,000-mark, at 59,885 in a broad-based sell off, partly attributed to ratings downgrade by Morgan Stanley.

Earnings Today
Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Blue Dart, Dr.Reddy’s, Eqiutas Bank, Escorts, Exide, Gail, Nazara Technologies, Oberoi Realty, REC, SAIL, Vedanta and Voltas are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter results today

Primary Market action
Nykaa IPO was subscribed 1.6X at the end of Day 1, with strong demand by retail investors. Retail quota was subscribed 3.5X.

Fino Payments Bank IPO opens for subscription today in the price band of Rs 560-577 per share.

Global cues
The US markets ended at record highs on the back of robust earnings. The futures, however, were down this morning ahead of key GDP data. On Thursday, the Dow Jones advanced 0.7 per cent. The S&P 500 index gained a per cent, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.4 per cent.

This morning in Asia, Nikkei was down 0.8 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi were also down 0.4 per cent each. Straits Times, however, was up 0.2 per cent.

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 08:17 IST

