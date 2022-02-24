- Market LIVE updates: Gap-down open likely as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty falls 400pts; Russia orders Eastern Ukraine invasion
Stock market live: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,840 levels, indicating a gap-down of around 280 points.
As per reports, US Secy of State Blinken has said this morning that Russia will invade Ukraine before the night is over. While, Donetsk and Luhansk-separtatist regions have asked Russia for military assistance to repel Ukraine's aggression.
Consequently, the US markets extended the fall as Ukraine has also declared a state of emergency. The US President Joe Biden said that he has no intention of sending US troops to fight in Ukraine.
Dow Jones shed 1.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 index dropped 1.8 per cent. Nasdaq slumped 2.6 per cent. The tech-laced index has now shed almost 19 per cent from its record high registered on November 19, 2021.
Oil prices, however, steadied on Wednesday amid reports that the US is unlikely to impose sanctions on Russian oil supply. Brent closed unchanged at $96.84 a barrel, while WTI crude inched higher to $92.10 a barrel.
Major markets in Asia were down considerably this morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Malaysia’s Kospi plunged 1.7 per cent each. Japan’s Nikkei, Straits Times and Taiwan were down around 1.2 per cent each.
Back home in trade today, additional volatility may be on cards for the markets due to the monthly F&O expiry. Among stocks, Voda Idea Plc is reportedly in talks with Bharti Airtel to sell 5 per cent stake in Indus Towers. The estimated value of the stake is around Rs 3,300 crore.
Moreover, Vedanta said it will consider declaration of a third interim dividend on March 2.
