MARKET LIVE: Global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty up over 50 pts

Stock market LIVE updates: A total of 140 companies are slated to report their December quarter results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: Tracking a firm start for its Asian peers, Indian benchmark indices looked set to continue with its record-setting spree on Monday. The SGX Nifty futures traded 92 points higher at 15,034 around 7.40 am.

The BSE barometer Sensex clocked 9.61 per cent jump to end last week at 50,732 while its NSE counterpart Nifty settled at 14,924 having gained 9.46 per cent in the same period.

On the back of such solid gains, analysts expect some sort of profit-taking to take place this week.

Earnings today
A total of 140 companies are slated to report their December quarter results today including Aditya Birla Fashion, Balkrishna Industries, and Globus Spirits.

Global cues
Asian shares hovered near record highs on hopes a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2% at 717.2, not far from last week’s record high of 730.6. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3% while Australian shares advanced 0.5% led by technology and mining shares.

(With inputs from Reuters)

