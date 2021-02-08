- Street signs: Staffing stocks find favour, MRP Agro IPO, and more
- Nine of 10 stocks in BSE 500 universe gained during Budget-fuelled rally
- FPIs pumped money into capital goods, auto sectors before Budget
- Higher non-interest income, low rates keep lenders buoyant in Q3
- MFs' selling spree continues, pull out Rs 12,980 cr from equities in Jan
- Sales recovery, margin expansion mark Q3 revival for retail major Trent
- Markets to be driven by quarterly results this week, say analysts
- Mcap of top 10 firms zoom over Rs 5.13 trillion; banks steal the show
- Trending: Here're Nifty's 1,000-point journeys from 7,000 to 15,000
- State Bank of India shares jump 11% as Street lauds Q3 performance
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to sway indices; SGX Nifty up over 50 pts
Stock market LIVE updates: A total of 140 companies are slated to report their December quarter results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The BSE barometer Sensex clocked 9.61 per cent jump to end last week at 50,732 while its NSE counterpart Nifty settled at 14,924 having gained 9.46 per cent in the same period.
On the back of such solid gains, analysts expect some sort of profit-taking to take place this week.
Earnings today
A total of 140 companies are slated to report their December quarter results today including Aditya Birla Fashion, Balkrishna Industries, and Globus Spirits.
Global cues
Earnings today
A total of 140 companies are slated to report their December quarter results today including Aditya Birla Fashion, Balkrishna Industries, and Globus Spirits.
Global cues
Asian shares hovered near record highs on hopes a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2% at 717.2, not far from last week’s record high of 730.6. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.3% while Australian shares advanced 0.5% led by technology and mining shares.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More