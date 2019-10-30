MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex up 95 pts; PSBs rally; Bajaj Auto up 1% post Q2 results
MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 582 pts, Nifty ends at 11,787; Tata Motors up 16%
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 335 pts; Infosys sees biggest 1-day fall in 6 yrs
MARKET WRAP: Sensex gains 93 pts, Nifty ends at 11,472; ONGC surges 3%
MARKET WRAP: Indices gain for 6th straight day, Sensex ends 246 pts higher
-
Markets could remain volatile but trade in the positive territory as investors watch out corporate results, expiry of October series of Futures and Options contracts due Thursday, and global cues to trade today.
Trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures, suggest a positive start for the domestic indices. At 7:10 am, the index was trading 17 points higher at 11,823 level.
(With inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU