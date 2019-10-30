MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

JUST IN
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets could remain volatile but trade in the positive territory as investors watch out corporate results, expiry of October series of Futures and Options contracts due Thursday, and global cues to trade today.

Markets would also await the United States' Federal Reserve's interest rate decision slated to be declared later today. Investors are pricing in a 25 bps rate cut even as the Fed's comments on the economic outlook would be eyed.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex added 582 points or 1.48 per cent to end the session at 39,832 levels. On the NSE, the benchmark Nifty50 index settled at 11,786.85, up 160 points or 1.37 per cent.

EARNINGS ALERT

Concor, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemical are among the 61 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian markets were stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries that Sino-US first-stage trade deal could be delayed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.07 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures, suggest a positive start for the domestic indices. At 7:10 am, the index was trading 17 points higher at 11,823 level.


On Wall Street, the Dow Jones settled 0.07 per cent lower, the S&P500 slipped 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.59 per cent lower.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Wed, October 30 2019. 07:17 IST

