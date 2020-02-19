JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat to positive start for Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

investors, markets
Indices may remain volatile today ahead of the weekly expiry due Thursday. That apart, the government's assurance to announce measures, in the coming days, to deal with the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the country's exports could be on investor radar. READ MORE

That apart, the NSE's latest index rejig announcement could lead to stock-specific movements. The rupee's trajectory, oil price fluctuation, and update on coronavirus could further steer indices.
On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,894 levels, down 161 points or 0.39 per cent. On the NSE, the Nifty50 ended at 11,992.50, down 53 points or 0.44 per cent.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares edged cautiously higher in early trade as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic. The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.01 per cent, Australian shares were up 0.14 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.61 per cent.

In the early trade, SGX Nifty was trading 37 points higher at 12,055 indicating a flat to positive start to the domestic indices.

In the US, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell 0.56 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, added 0.02 per cent eking out a record closing high.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<